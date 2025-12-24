Maritime Support Fleet in Vizag Gets Upgrade with New Tugboats

The maritime support fleet in Vizag is awaiting an upgrade after the Visakhapatnam Port Authority has taken the initiative to build a new generation of powerful tugboats equipped with the latest technology.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited has achieved two contracts for the Vizag port. HSL was already working on the keel laying of the 60-tonne BP (bollard pull) and has now signed a contract for production of another similar tugboat. Both tugboats have been designed by HSL and will be developed and built domestically by the shipyard.

This step is crucial for the city as the Visakhapatnam Port consists of multiple cargo ports and handles bulk containers, industrial cargo, and other commodities. Inclusion of these upgrades is a significant step towards smoother and quicker operation.

Tugboats are compact yet extremely powerful vessels that play a crucial role in manoeuvring large ships and barges, ensuring fire safety, navigating crowded and narrow ports, breaking ice, and pushing or pulling ships.

This project will also generate employment while strengthening Vizag’s standing in the shipbuilding and maritime services.

