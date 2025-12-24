Food Trends 2025: Viral Eats We Loved This Year

Each year brings new food trends, and 2025 delivered some of the most beloved global hits. Dishes like Dubai Kunafa chocolate, now found in cakes and ice cream, and Korean bingsoo didn’t just go viral; they remain popular today. So, if you want to try something new but aren’t sure what to eat or where to find it in Vizag, here are the food trends that went viral in 2025!

Here are food trends that went viral in 2025:

1. Dubai Kunafa

This viral Dubai-origin chocolate tops this year’s food trends. It consists of roasted pistachios, pistachio paste, vermicelli or shredded phyllo dough, wrapped between layers of rich chocolate. Its variations include Dubai kunafa cake, ice cream, bingsu, and more. The Dubai Kunafa is a sensory delight, offering a harmonious blend of flavours and textures, as the aroma of chocolate and roasted nuts fills the air.

​Where to find: Mr Chocolates Choco-n Cheese, MVP Colony

2. Bomboloni

This dessert is a traditional Italian doughnut filled with a rich, creamy filling that bursts out with the first bite. Traditionally, the filling used to be vanilla pastry cream. But thanks to modern modifications, they now come with a variety of fillings, including Nutella, chocolate, lemon curd, cream cheese and jams.

Where to find: Bake My Wish, Lawsons Bay

3. Avocado toast

A favourite among fitness enthusiasts and diet-conscious buddies, this dish is pure creamy, buttery goodness. A fresh avocado is mashed into a smooth spread, layered over a slice of bread, seasoned, and topped with a sunny-side-up fried egg. This dish is often eaten as breakfast and is packed with protein and nutrients.

Where to find: Suto, Vuda colony, Madhurwada

4. Paratha Burgers

This burger comes with a twist, featuring flaky parathas that replace the traditional burger buns. It offers a variety of fillings, including paneer, chicken, and sautéed veggies, which provide a delightful fusion of textures and flavours.

​Where to find: Cheese Burst, Kirlampudi layout

5. Bingsu

This milk-based dessert originated in Korea. Delicately shaved ice, made from frozen milk, is topped with fruit, tteok, fruit syrup, and red beans. The dessert refreshes the palate with its airy, soft shavings of frozen milk imbued with subtle sweetness and topped with juicy fruits and syrup. The aroma of fresh fruit combined with the delicate milkiness creates an enticing experience that is both cooling and indulgent.



Where to find: Melt Ice Cream, Beach Road

We hope you enjoy these viral foods that we loved in 2025 before the year ends. Starting from crunchy avocado toasts to delicate desserts like Bingsu, each bite warms the heart and excites the taste buds.

