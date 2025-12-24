Second day of PESA Mahotsav 2025 off to a colourful start

Cultural shows and other events highlighting the richness of tribal culture and the importance of tribal self-governance marked the beginning of the second day of PESA Mahotsav 2025 on 24 December.

Being organised at the port stadium in Visakhapatnam to create awareness about the implementation of the PESA Act in the Scheduled Areas, the second day of the PESA Mahotsav 2025 began with the Kuchipudi dance, followed by the performance of dances by the teams from various parts of the country.

The Gussadi dance from Telangana, the Gavari folk dance from Rajasthan, and the Dhimsa tribal dance from Odisha captivated the audience.

Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj Secretary Vivek Bhardwaj, Andhra Pradesh Government Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj Joint Secretary Mukta Shekhar, Commissioner Krishna Teja, Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Dinesh Kumar, and other officials participated in the programme.

Earlier, Union Minister of Panchayat Raj S P Singh Baghel virually addressed the gathering.

