Known as the most cosmopolitan city of Andhra Pradesh, Vizag brings together people from all over India India and beyond. Whether it be the Bengalis who settled here years ago or the influx of International students drawn here by educational opportunities, the city has become a melting pot of people and cultures. As these diverse populations adapt to Vizag, their ways of life – and food – have followed in their footsteps. Today, we find a variety of cuisines in Visakhapatnam. If you’re a local seeking an adventure for your tastebuds, try one of these:

Chettinad

Chettinad cuisine has brought its signature rich spices from Tamil Nadu to Visakhapatnam.

Several spots offer authentic dishes for those looking to experience this cuisine. The Spicy Venue is known for its aromatic Chettinad Chicken, while Paradise Biryani serves a must-try Chettinad Murgh Kebab. Somaa Restobar also makes a mean Chettinad Fish Biryani. Vegetarians can enjoy Paneer Chettinad Biryani at Vaishali Hotel. For a twist, try the Chicken Chettinad Naanza at Devee at Grand Bay, which fuses Chettinad flavours with Italian flair.

Pan Asian

In recent years, Visakhapatnam has witnessed a surge in Pan-Asian cuisines including Thai, Japanese, Chinese, and more. Today, a variety of tastes from across Asia are easily available here/ Some of the top places to enjoy Pan-Asian food in the city include Ming Garden at The Gateway Hotel and Mekong at Green Park, known for its exquisite Thai, Cambodian, Chinese, and Japanese dishes. Red Bowl at Novotel combines Pan-Asian cuisine with rooftop dining. Meanwhile, Kai at Welcom Hotel Devee Grandbay presents a Far Eastern-inspired dining experience with standout dishes like Khao Soi and Sushi. Teppanyaki, at The Bheemili Resort, exclusively offers a range of Japanese soups and salads, along with unique desserts like Sake-infused Brownies and Pan-fried Ice Cream, which are customer favorites. For those on a budget, The Red Box is the perfect Pan-Asian food hub. Punjabi If your idea of heaven is Panner Butter Masala, Parathe, or Lassi, Vizag has a lot that can satisfy you. Amritsar Haveli, located centrally, offers a variety of vegetarian Punjabi dishes, including Chole, Dal Tadka, and Paneer Tikka. New Dhaba City Punjab is a friendly local spot known for its inviting atmosphere and extensive menu that caters to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. House of Punjab captures the essence of traditional Punjabi dining with its vibrant decor and music, while New Mumbai Punjabi Dhaba serves up authentic dishes like Kadai Paneer and Chicken Tikka in a cosy, budget-friendly setting.

Italian

For Italian cuisine lovers in Vizag, there are several standout spots that do classic dishes really well.

Flying Spaghetti Monster, in all of its cosiness, is a must-visit for pasta and spaghetti lovers. With genuine Italian food at its core, the place serves up some delicious dishes.

Bae’s Cappuccino is the perfect spot for rich Italian coffee paired with mouth-watering desserts, and Upland Bistro has a warm, inviting ambience alongside a diverse Italian menu that is ideal for any gathering. Pastry, Coffee n’ Conversations is great for a casual meet-up over Italian coffee and treats, while Gluttons Garage is popular for its extensive pasta options.

Mexican

If you’re craving tacos, burritos, or nachos, Vizag has plenty of options for indulging in Mexican cuisine.

Sam’s Griddle offers a variety of Mexican dishes like fajitas, enchiladas, and chimichangas, served in a charming vintage American setting. Brew n Bistro has select dishes like Mexican cheese fries, quesadillas, and Mexican pizza, while Mexico’s Chicken Poppers is known for its authentic burritos and chicken poppers. District 12 serves upscale Mexican options, including fajita sizzlers and burritos, complemented by wines and artisanal beers. For quick, pocket-friendly Mexican fare, head to Taco Bell at RTC Complex.

Rajasthani

Several Rajasthani restaurants offer a taste of flavours from the Land of Kings. Kanhaji Restaurant is famous for its Dal Baati Churma and Missi Rotis, Shree Shyam serves a delicious Rajasthani thali with dal fry and soft pulkas, complemented by traditional accompaniments.

Ganapati Restaurant is a go-to for diverse North Indian cuisine, and its soothing Masala Khichdi is a popular Rajasthani dish here. The Rajasthani Dhaba and Hotel Jaipur bring authentic flavours from Rajasthan’s capital, serving classics like Gatte ki Sabji and Dal Bati Churma.

Whether or not you can travel around, the above-listed places can literally bring the world to your plate. Don’t miss out on tasting the goodness of these lovely cuisines at these places in Visakhapatnam – you’re sure to have a meal you won’t forget!

