K-dramas, K-pop, K-movies – you name it – are all the rage lately, and along with entertainment, they’re bringing a dash of food and culture to International audiences. Fans of this genre know that it is impossible to ignore the Pavlovian response that happens every time a famous South Korean delicacy appears on-screen. Let’s face it, the slurpy bowls of Ramyeon and Jjajangmyeon look absolutely delicious, and the craving to indulge in them demands to be satisfied. Luckily, some of these popular Korean dishes have made their way to Visakhapatnam, and here’s where you can find them:

1. Gamja HotDog

Gamja HotDog, better known as Korean Corn Dog is made of hot dogs, coated in batter, deep fried, and generously topped with mayo, mustard, and ketchup. To put it simply, the dish is an explosion of yummy flavours. One of the best places to have it in Visakhapatnam is at Taj’s Korean Street Food Truck, located at RK Beach Road. DesiLicious Bajji in Gajuwaka also does a mean corn dog in both paneer and chicken options.

2. Korean Ramen

Ramyeon, or the Korean version of Ramen, is a spicy, zesty noodle dish with vegetables, meat (if you prefer), and a hot broth. This dish is comforting as it is challenging, what with the spice levels all turned up. Again, you can relish this dish at Taj’s Korean Street Food Truck, or head over to Bake My Wish, which offers Korean-style ramen paired with Dumpling Soup.

3. Korean Fried Chicken

Considered one of the best fried chicken recipes in the world, Korean Fried Chicken is a crunchy chicken dish seasoned with mouth-watering spices and sauces. You can have this as an appetizer, snack, or pair it with an alcoholic beverage. For some of the best Korean Fried Chicken in the city, set your Google Maps to Teenage Point in MVP Colony or Celebrations Restaurant in Akkayapalem.

Alternatively, Seoul Fried Chicken, a cloud kitchen, offers Korean-style fried chicken and other dishes in Buldak (fire chicken), and Dak Galbi (stir-fried spicy chicken) flavours.

4. Korean Cream Cheese Garlic Bun

Generally consumed as street food, the Korean Cream Cheese Garlic Bun is somewhat like Garlic Bread – but upgraded. A soft bread is rolled with an explosive cream cheese stuffing and dipped in garlic butter. While the inside is fluffy and creamy, the outside is perfectly crispy. With a playful sweet and savoury flavour, this dish is simply exquisite. You can order this appetizer from “Craving,” a bakery based in MVP Colony (available on Swiggy and Zomato). Alternatively, head on over to Delish Express, a small and cosy cafe in Ram Nagar.

5. Kimchi

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made with fermented vegetables. Its spicy and tangy flavour exceeds its reputation. While Kimchi by itself is not available in Vizag, some restaurants offer dishes that use it as a key ingredient. For a taste of this popular food item, turn to V Hotel Olive in Dwarka Nagar, which has Veg, Egg, Prawns and Chicken Kimchi Fried Rice on its menu. Alternatively, The Invitation 365 Hotel and Makkhan Masala (The Budhil Park Hotel) serve up Kimchi Salad. You can also try Kimchi Chicken Popcorn or Kimchi Wings at Seoul Fried Chicken.

6. Bento or Lunchbox Cake

The Lunchbox or Bento Cake is a viral dessert trend that originated in South Korea, where adorable mini cakes are packaged into cute Japanese bentos (lunch boxes). You can order this dish from one of the many Vizag-based home bakers that are creating this indulgence! From Broca House to Eat With Kookie, check out our full list of recommendations for Bento Cakes in this article.

The next time you find yourself helplessly craving a serving of Korean Fried Chicken or Ramyeon, you know where to satisfy it. What other South-Korean dishes do you eagerly wish would come up in Visakhapatnam? Comment below and let us know.

