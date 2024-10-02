Have you ever felt the satisfaction of eating a whole cake in one sitting? If not – thank goodness for bento cakes! These delightful sweet treats, bigger than a slice but smaller than a full-sized cake, guarantee the right amount of indulgence. Packaged into cute Japanese ‘bento’, or lunch, these desserts have been going viral online for being adorably satisfying. Thankfully, the trendy lunchbox or bento cakes have weaselled their way into India, and more importantly – to Vizag. On that note, here are 5 home bakers who are bringing the bento cake madness to Visakhapatnam!

1. Peace of cake

In all honesty, when it comes to bento cakes, it is the home bakers’ reign. Peace of Cake is one such home baker that’s known to deliver cute bento cakes in different themes and delicious flavours.

You can message them on Instagram or on their phone number, 7032096693, to place an order. However, do make sure to order two or three days in advance.

2. Broca House

Another gem among Vizag’s home bakeries, Broca House, run by Sakina Mandsaurwala, serves up a variety of sweet treats, from brownies to tres leches and more. Their bento cakes, designed with custom themes for special occasions, are a must-try.

To place an order, you can connect with Broca House on Instagram.

3. The Chocolate Fusion

The Chocolate Fusion is a home bakery run by Arwa Ezzi. Based on recreating viral desserts in Vizag, TCF offers unique Korean Bento Cakes customised to order. While you’re at it, you can also try out their dream cake, which is a favourite among customers.

Place an order on their Swiggy Mini Store or contact them on Instagram to know more.

4. Eat with Kookie

For those who prefer vegetarian options, Eat with Kookie is your go-to home baker. Not only do they make delicious bento cakes, but they also create their own fillings. From brownies to cake popsicles, they offer a wide range of decadent desserts.

You can reach them via Instagram to place your order.

5. Wandering Foodie

Wandering Foodie is another home bakery in Vizag where you can find fresh, eggless desserts. Make sure to check out their adorable bento cake boxes on their Instagram. Other remarkable desserts here include eggless tarts, cake jars, cupcakes, cookies, and more!

The bento cake trend carries a simple message: you don’t need a special occasion to enjoy cake – it can be as everyday as lunch. So why wait? Order from one of these places in Visakhapatnam and treat yourself to a delicious bento cake!

