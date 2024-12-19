A student from Visakhapatnam, pursuing higher studies in Canada, was found dead under unknown circumstances, leaving his family and friends in shock. The deceased, identified as Pilli Phani Kumar, aged 36, hailed from the Gajuwaka area of Vizag. Phani Kumar had been enrolled in Supply Chain Management and Professional Certificate in Project Management programs at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary, Canada.

The incident came to light on December 14, when Phani Kumar’s roommate, a truck driver, informed his father, Naga Prasad, about the tragedy. According to the roommate, Phani Kumar had passed away in his sleep at their shared accommodation. However, no further information about the cause of death was provided, raising concerns among the family.

The Calgary police have reportedly taken custody of Phani Kumar’s belongings, including his laptop, passport, and body, as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. While initial speculation included the possibility of a heart attack, the exact cause remains unclear, and the authorities are continuing their inquiry.

In an effort to the body of the dead student back from Canada to Visakhapatnam for final rites, Phani Kumar’s grieving family has sought the assistance of Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, and MLA and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao. The officials have assured the family of their support and are coordinating with Canadian authorities to expedite the repatriation process.

Read also: Heavy rain forecast in Vizag, other districts in AP

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.