Several parts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts in Andhra Pradesh are likely experience heavy rains on 19 December under the influence of the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

According to a statement issued by Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the low pressure is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu and later north Andhra in the next 24 hours.

While the impact is more on the three districts, districts like Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya and Chittoor are likely to have moderate rainfall under the influence of the low pressure.

Squally winds speeding in the range of 35 to 45 km are likely in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Anakapalle and ASR districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Heavy to very heavy rains has been forecast in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, ASR, Anakapalle and Kakinada on 20 December.

Light to moderate rains are likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Bapatla, Nellore, Annamayya and Chittoor districts on the day.

On the wake of heavy rains alert, the Visakhapatnam district administration set up a control room at the Collectorate. Control was also set up at the revenue divisional office.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has suspended the boat ride at Rushikonda beach from 18 December as the sea is rough.

According to the authorities, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in the wake of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu