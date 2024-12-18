Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a high alert in response to a low-pressure formation over the central Bay of Bengal. As a result, Vizag is likely to experience persistent rainfall in upcoming days. Here is the full weather report of Visakhapatnam.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level is set to bring heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh in the next five days.

Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam were issued an orange alert on December 17, whereas a yellow alert has been declared for Krishna, Bapatla, Paraksam and Vizianagaram districts with an expectation of heavy rainfall.

The aforementioned low pressure area, centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to strengthen further in the next two days and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in North Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, 35-45 kms wind speed is recorded in the coastal areas and it is expected to reach 55 kms.

Visakhapatnam in the next few days

According to the IMD report, weather conditions in Visakhapatnam are already becoming rough. A few parts in Visakhapatnam have already been experiencing moderate rainfall from December 16 evening and the rainfall is predicted to continue till 22 December. According to IMD reports, heavy rainfall with thunderstone can be expected on 19 and 20 of December.

