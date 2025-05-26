Over the last few years, Korean cuisine has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to the overseas success of the country’s movies, dramas, and music. In K-dramas and Korean variety shows, viewers often see tables adorned with steaming bowls of ramyeon, crunchy fried chicken, slurpy japchae, and other irresistibly delicious-looking dishes. This drool-worthy picturization of food has made countless fans long for the food. If you too have fallen victim to this yearning (or simply want to try out some real Korean cuisine), we bring you good news, and it goes by the name of “NUINUI” – a new and authentic Korean restaurant in Visakhapatnam!

The literal translation of the word NUINUI is “sister-sister”, an ode to the bond between Junghak Lee (who goes by Abby) and Ji Hye Ahn (Gigi) – two sisters from South Korea, with Abby from Seoul and Gigi from Busan – who have come all the way to Vizag to open this new Korean restaurant. As you walk in through the doors, Hangeul slogans on the wall (just like in K-dramas), the smell of spicy food, the Korean cutlery and music transport you straight through space into the ‘land of morning calm.’

The Vibes:

The Korean restaurant features a retro-inspired theme with soft pinks, neons and pastels. K-pop music plays in the background, while small nooks (fit for a group) invite you to sit and have some fun downtime with your loved ones. At the entrance, various sunglasses and headbands are placed in front of a mirror, making it a perfect spot for cute selfies and photos.

Founders Abby and Gigi talked to Yo Vizag about the dedication that went into establishing NUINUI. “We aim to deliver authentic Korean food to the people of Visakhapatnam,” said Gigi, adding that Korean food is similar to Indian food in terms of health and spice levels. Mindful eaters would be happy to know that Korean cuisine has an abundance of probiotics because many dishes, like the famous kimchi, require fermentation as an innate process.

At NUINUI every ingredient used in the cooking, from kimchi to fruit extract, rice cakes, and gochujang, is made from scratch in-house. “I don’t want to sell something that I would not eat. So, we make the food here naturally, without any preservatives,” Abby explained. The equipment used for making ingredients and cooking, along with the crockery used for serving, have been brought from South Korea to induce a nostalgic feeling in the guests who visit the place.

Furthermore, as part of the Korean dining experience, Jeon (Korean savoury pancakes) are served on a soban or a traditional Korean dining table, adding a native touch to the experience. Another staple here is the signature green tableware – the retro plates, bowls, and cups used in nostalgic restaurants across South Korea.

“We want to show our culture’s hospitality and the comforting nature of caring for strangers and friends, which is called Jeong,” the duo said, emphasizing that they want the people of Visakhapatnam to be free and enjoy being at NUINUI, “We hope it feels like hanging out at a close friend’s place.“

What to eat?

There are many dishes that you can have at this new Korean restaurant in Visakhapatnam, NUINUI, with various options for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian customers, along with fruit-based drinks and desserts.

Korean street food, such as Twigim (Korean deep-fried snacks). Others include eomuk (fish cakes) served steaming on a stick, and tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes) swimming in a rich sauce, which is also available.

If you’re looking for comforting yet unique flavours, you can consider trying their rice dishes such as Bokkeumbap (fried rice) or bibimbap (mixed rice bowls). They offer a delightful twist on familiar tastes. Also, there are various options for noodle-lovers, like Jabchae (Korean glass noodles) or Jajangmyeon (black bean noodles).

Whatever you choose, each dish is prepared meticulously at NUINUI to embody the true spirit of Korean cuisine to the people of Visakhapatnam.

Yo! Recommends:

Crispy and crunchy kimchi cheese jeon, paired with their kimchi, is a delightful treat. For a more filling option, try out their Creamy Crab Gimbap filled with savoury and creamy crab, rice, and steamed vegetables wrapped in crisp seaweed.

The Dakgalbi Ramyeon is a spicy and flavour-packed dish, with succulent noodles, crunchy vegetables and generous chunks of chicken. The star of the bunch is Dakgangjeong, (boneless Korean Fried Chicken) made with a crunchy coating and tossed in sauces, available in two options.

To end the meal on a sweet note, have their Red Bean Bungeoppang or Korean fish-shaped pastry with a red bean filling.

With a glaring lack of true ‘Hansik’ (Korean cuisine) in Visakhapatnam despite its fame, NUINUI is a welcome addition to the city’s food scene. This new Korean restaurant in Visakhapatnam is officially open, so head over to experience their comforting food and warm and inviting culture of Jeong today!

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Address: 1st Floor, Indus Space Sea View, Opposite Hotel Ambica Sea Green, RK Beach Road, Kirlampudi Layout, Visakhapatnam

