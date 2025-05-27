A private girls’ college in PM Palem, Visakhapatnam, is under scrutiny after allegedly issuing fake AP EAMCET hall tickets to five students, rendering them ineligible to take the exam on 26 May 2025. Two of the affected students, accompanied by their parents, approached the PM Palem police station and made an oral complaint.

Inspector Balakrishna of PM Palem Police stated that the college management attributed the mishap to a clerk. According to the principal, he collected Rs. 650 from each student, promising to register them for the EAMCET. However, he failed to complete the registration process. When the students were unable to download their hall tickets, Venu reportedly generated fake ones on his computer and handed them over in person. The deception was uncovered when the students were denied entry at the exam centre. Upon confrontation, the clerk admitted to fabricating the hall tickets.

AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Keys Released

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer keys for the AP EAMCET 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams can raise objections until May 29, while those who took the Engineering paper have until May 30 to submit any challenges.

The AP EAMCET exams were conducted from May 21 to May 27. The preliminary answer key for Agriculture and Pharmacy was published on May 27, and for Engineering on May 28. All answer keys are available on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

After reviewing objections, the final answer key is expected to be released in the first week of June. APSCHE has announced that the AP EAMCET 2025 results will be declared on June 14.

