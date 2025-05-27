The 37th Malaysian International Open Masters Athletic Championship 2025 was held in Malaysia from 23 to 25 May 2025. During this event, athletes from the Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) won 11 medals, including six gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in different categories, announced Manga Vara Prasad, secretary general of the India Masters Athletics Association.

In the women’s category, H M Sujatha (67+) earned two gold medals in the discus throw and shot put. K Matsyakonda (55+) secured two gold medals in the javelin throw. K Poornima (40+) acquired a silver medal in the discus throw and a bronze in the javelin throw.

In the men’s category, R Manjunath (35+) attained three gold medals in the 800-m, 1,500-m, and 3,000-m runs and a silver medal in the long jump. K B V M Prasad (40+) achieved a gold medal in the javelin throw and triple jump.

The chief patron of the Visakhapatnam Veteran Athletics Association, Kamal Baid, congratulated the athletes on their remarkable performance. The chief adviser Chintalapati Satyadev, secretary L V Sudhakar, and treasurer M Rama Rao praised the athletes’ performances.

Also read: New Vijayawada to Bengaluru Vande Bharat; Visakhapatnam awaits better connectivity.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.