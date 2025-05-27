An ongoing strike by contract workers at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) escalated on 27 May 2025 when protesting workers attempted to storm the administrative building. The contract workers, who have been on an indefinite strike since 20 Mat, clashed with police forces as they were blocked from entering the premises, resulting in a tense scuffle.

The protest, led by trade unions, was sparked by long-standing grievances including pending wages, the phased dismissal of staff, and the non-allocation of captive mines to the plant. A major demand of the striking workers is the immediate reinstatement of those who were recently laid off, alongside an end to the Centre’s ongoing privatization efforts of the steel plant.

According to union sources, nearly 12,500 contract workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are participating in the strike. Tensions have been particularly high following reports that as of late, around 2,000 workers were let go without due process or justification.

