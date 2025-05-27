The state government has approved 500 acres to develop residential and commercial areas near the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport.

As per the master plan, the airport’s development covers 1,733 acres, with an additional 92 acres designated for highway connectivity. Key components of the airport development also include 83.5 acres for cargo facilities, 98 acres for the North Terminal, 494 acres for the airport boundary, and another 201 acres have been earmarked for residential and ancillary infrastructure.

While the master plan requires a total of 2,703 acres, the previous government had allotted only 2,203 acres. To bridge the gap and ensure the project’s long-term viability, the current coalition government has now approved an additional 500 acres to GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) to develop the surroundings of Bhogapuram Airport.

Once finished with the planned three phases, the airport would handle up to 36 million passengers annually,

A few major developments near Bhogapuram airport are:

15 roads connecting Bhogapuram and Visakhapatnam (read here)

The proposed semi-ring road connecting Rambilli and Bhogapuram (read here)

Mayfair Resorts to set up facilities near the airport with Rs 400 crore

A seven-star hotel by the Oberoi Group to come up near the airport

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.