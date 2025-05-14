Semi-Ring Road Around Visakhapatnam:

In a major infrastructure push, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced plans to construct a greenfield semi-ring road around Visakhapatnam stretching between Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district and Rambilli in Anakapalli district.

This ambitious project is designed to improve road connectivity across three key districts: Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram, while also supporting the upcoming Bhogapuram international airport and relieving traffic pressure on the existing National Highway corridors.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will lead the project. VMRDA Chairperson Pravin Gopal confirmed that once a consultant is selected, a comprehensive DPR will be developed. The report will then be submitted to the state government for approval.

The road is initially being designed as a four-lane access-controlled carriageway, but with future scalability in mind, it will include right-of-way provisions to expand to eight lanes. Additionally, service roads will be built in populated stretches to ensure local accessibility, and strict access control will be maintained in the high-speed zones.

Strategically planned, the road will begin from Rambilli, close to the site of the proposed naval base INS Varsha and end near the Bhogapuram International Airport. It is expected to interlink with other major projects in the region, such as the six-lane highway between Anakapalli and Anandapuram and the Anandapuram-Bhogapuram segment of NH-16, boosting logistics and transport infrastructure in the region.

This project has been a long-pending demand of public representatives and planners from the former United Visakhapatnam district. While the ring road won’t directly touch the urban limits of Visakhapatnam city, it’s designed to complement existing infrastructure, create a bypass route for heavy traffic, and open up new zones for planned urban expansion.

To fund this large-scale project, the government is considering a Value Capture Finance (VCF) strategy. Under this model, land value appreciation and private sector developments along the corridor will be tapped into to recover a portion of the project costs, reducing the financial burden on public funds while fostering investor participation and sustainable development.

