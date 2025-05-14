Election Date Fixed:

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has finalised that the election for Vizag Deputy Mayor will be held on Tuesday, May 19th. This is following the NDA’s win in the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Mayor, Jiyyani Sridhar of the YSR Congress Party, last month.

Various talks took place about selecting a suitable candidate among the Jana Sena (JSP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the NDA alliance is yet to pick one.

Candidates For The Position:

According to sources, two TDP candidates are showing promising support. A corporator from Gajuwaka has received nomination with robust backing from a senior TDP leader, along with support from a woman corporator representing the Yadava community. The suggestion stems from the concern of balancing representation, as the previous Mayor was from the same community. A candidate from Bheemunipatnam is also being considered.

Internal conflicts are emerging within JSP over the appointment of a former YSRCP member who recently joined the party. Strong consideration is given to two original TDP members for the position, both of whom have been with the party since its inception.

A senior JSP corporator expressed his opinion that the position should be allocated to the party. He stressed that the party had played a major part in the no-confidence motions. Since there are 14 corporators and 3 ex-officio members, the JSP member insisted that the position would boost their morale.

While TDP members have pointed out that the second Deputy Mayor position will be vacant by July, the JSP members are firm in their declaration for the first Deputy Mayor position.

Council Meeting on May 23:

The GVMC is likely to organise a council meeting on May 23. This marks the first council meeting following the appointment of the NDA government. The authorities are preparing accordingly for the topic of the election of Vizag’s Deputy Mayor. As proposals are being discussed for the meeting, numerous NDA leaders have emphasized the need for the government to appoint a GVMC commissioner ahead of the council meeting.

