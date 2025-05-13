Let’s be real: life tends to get 5x better when you have an interesting show to binge in your spare time. There’s nothing like delving into another world full of action and excitement. Whether it be over-the-top comedies or dark and thrilling narratives, these series with their endless content, sure add an interesting spark to our otherwise monotonous days. The latest OTT releases this week, too, include some worthwhile series that promise to add something new and exciting to your watchlist. Take a look at what’s in store:

Bad Thoughts

Created by stand-up comedian Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts is a six-episode dark comedy anthology that dives deep into the uncomfortable corners of the human experience. Each episode centres around a universal theme—jobs, success, family, love, communication, and health—but tackles it with absurd twists and a biting sense of humour.

Expect strange encounters, painfully awkward moments, and just the right amount of weirdness to keep you laughing and squirming. It’s twisted, sharp, and unmistakably Segura.

Streaming from: 13 May

Platform: Netflix

Bet

In a world where winning at cards means ruling the school, Bet brings high drama to the elite corridors of a private boarding school. Based on the cult-favourite manga Kakegurui, this live-action adaptation follows Yumeko, a fearless transfer student from Japan with a mysterious past.

At this school, gambling determines everything – from popularity to power – and Yumeko’s arrival turns the hierarchy upside down. With mind games, risk, and revenge, Bet delivers a stylish, high-stakes battle against a corrupt Student Council.

Streaming from: 15 May

Platform: Netflix

Love, Death & Robots – Volume 4

For LDR fans, this latest series on OTT is surely one of the most exciting releases this week. The boundary-pushing animated anthology returns with more chaos, creatures, and existential dread. Love, Death + Robots: Volume 4 continues its signature blend of dark sci-fi, horror, and twisted humour in a collection of standalone shorts.

Executive-produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the new season promises more jaw-dropping animation and NSFW storytelling that probes into love, loss, technology, and the things that haunt us in between.

Streaming from: 15 May

Platform: Netflix

Overcompensating

Set on a college campus, Overcompensating is a coming-of-age comedy that’s equal parts heartfelt and hilarious. Benny, once a football star and homecoming king, is now a closeted freshman trying to find his place at Yates University.

Along with Carmen, a fellow outsider, he navigates a maze of frat parties, fake IDs, and identity struggles. The show explores themes of masculinity, queerness, and acceptance with wit and warmth, anchored by Benny’s relationships with his outspoken sister Grace and her larger-than-life boyfriend Peter.

Streaming from: 15 May

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Murderbot

In a distant future where AI is everywhere, one security android secretly hacks its own systems to gain autonomy.

Now self-aware and fiercely private, “Murderbot” reluctantly takes on a mission to protect a group of scientists on a hostile planet – all while hiding its true identity and craving nothing more than alone time with its favourite soap operas.

Murderbot mixes action, introspection, and dry humour in a fresh sci-fi story about free will, emotional complexity, and what it means to be almost human.

Streaming from: 16 May

Platform: Apple TV+

These latest web series releases on OTT are bringing new storylines and interesting characters to the screens this week.

