Solo travelling is one of the best ways of travelling. From planning to booking travel and accommodation and designing an itinerary, the experience is unique, offering one the chance to experience new things and navigate challenges as an individual! Sometimes planning these trips can cost a large sum. So, if you are on a budget, here are the 4 top budget-friendly solo travel places in India for your next trip!

1. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Known as the yoga capital of the world, Rishikesh offers an escape from the bustling city life. It is surrounded by the mist-covered Himalayas and the pristine Ganga River flowing through it, making it the perfect place to connect with nature. The most popular places in Rishikesh include the Beatles Ashram, Narendra Nagar, river rafting in the Ganga, bungee jumping at Mohanchatti, and trekking at the Waterfall and Kunjapuri Treks.

Travel: The nearest airport to reach this place is Jolly Grant Airport, which is connected to Delhi by plane. If you like to take the train, the Rishikesh Railway Station is easily connected to other stations. For a scenic route, head through National Highway 58, connecting to Badrinath.

Why to visit: Rishikesh is the perfect place to explore culture and history through architecture, and ancient temples, connect socially, and enjoy lively markets and adrenaline-pumping activities.

Best time: October to February

2. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur blends royal grandeur and modern charm in one place. Being the first planned city in India, designed by Vidyadhar Bhattacharya, it boasts a rich historical charm that draws visitors from all over the globe. Its distinctive pink buildings, symbolising hospitality, have earned the city the affectionate nickname “The Pink City.” You can visit the Hawa Mahal, Amber Palace, City Palace, Akshardham Temple, and Nahargarh Fort.

Travel:The fastest way to travel is by air, and that is through Jaipur International Airport or Sanganer Airport. There are 3 major railway stations at Gandhinagar, Durgapur, and Jaipur main, connecting major cities. Special trains like Intercity and Shatabdi Express run daily. For the ones who love a long drive, take the National Highway 8, 11 or 12.

Why to visit: This place offers two sides of the coin simultaneously – the luxurious gleam of the past and the promising charm of the present.

Best time: October to March

3. Goa

Located on the glittering Western coast of the Indian peninsula, Goa is one of the most popular travel destinations in India. Goa is a former Portuguese colony with remnants of its history in the form of buildings and structures.

While the place is famous for its sun-kissed beaches and lively nightlife, it also has religious sites, thriving marketplaces, and fascinating wildlife sanctuaries to explore. Reis Magos Fort, Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary, Dudhsagar Falls, and Basilica of Bom Jesus are popular places worth visiting.

Why to visit: Goa is the ideal destination for relaxing, partying, exploring, and indulging in unique experiences.

Best time: November to February

4. Hampi, Karnataka

Home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a place to visit for its exquisite history. This magnificent place was once the capital city of the Vijayanagara Empire. Hampi is a must-visit for history buffs who love to explore ancient architecture and culture. While experiencing the history of Hampi is exciting, there are other activities to indulge in, like cliff jumping at Hampi Lake, visiting Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, the laid-back lifestyle at the Hippie Island, and a coracle ride along the Tungabhadra River.

Travel: The closest airport is the Hulbi Airport (166 km), operating flights from Bangalore. Belgaum Airport (270 km) is another airport that has a regular fare from the major cities. The best option for a railway station is Hospet Railway Station (13 km).

Why to visit: Hampi is an ideal destination for solo travellers to explore the rich historical structures and have adventurous experiences.

Best time: October to March

Solo travelling can be exciting to plan and execute based on the destination. While the experience is the priority, staying on a budget can help your bank account in the future. So, the next time you select dates for a solo trip, give these top budget-friendly solo travel places in India a chance!

