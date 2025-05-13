Vizag is constantly evolving, with developments unfolding left, right, and centre. In this wave of progress, the women of the city are poised to play a crucial role in reinforcing the city’s workforce. In this article, let’s explore the women empowerment initiatives shaping the future of Vizag.

Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP)

Non-profit organisations like the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) are leading the charge. Founded in 1993, ALEAP has become a game-changer for women across India. Through skill training and mentorship, it has helped many underprivileged women find their footing in entrepreneurship. Backed by major corporations such as Tata, Birla, Zoho, and the GMR Group, and working in collaboration with various government agencies and educational institutions, ALEAP provides a strong foundation for teaching entrepreneurship.

Now, ALEAP is setting up operations in Anakapalli’s Koduru Village. The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 31.4 acres for this project, which is expected to provide employment to over 6,000 women workers.

Hostels for Working Women

One of the major challenges faced by working women commuting from distant places is the lack of proper accommodation. To address this, the state government is actively constructing three hostels for working women near Mudasarlova, Madhurawada, and Narava. These facilities will offer safe, modern living spaces equipped with food courts, recreational areas, and 24/7 security, all under a Rs 172 crore budget.

Though hostels may be seen as basic infrastructure in many cities, the decision to identify and solve this issue faced by working women in Vizag reflects the government’s commitment to creating a comfortable environment for their empowerment.

VCCI Women’s Wing: Bridging Business and Policy

Another key contributor is the Women’s Wing of the Vizagapatnam Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI). This group focuses on empowering women through skill-building, policy awareness, and civic engagement. Its core objectives include:

Enhancing entrepreneurial skills and providing global exposure

Strengthening ties between government institutions and women entrepreneurs

Promoting Vizag as a commercial hub by supporting local organisations and events

IIMV Field – Naaripreneur for Her

At the institutional level, the city is fostering leadership through education. At IIM Visakhapatnam, the startup incubator, IIMV Field, has reported that over 75% of its supported startups are led by women. That’s a rare statistic in the Indian startup ecosystem.

In 2025 alone, IIMV Field trained 27 women-led startups under its “Naaripreneur for Her” program. While not all startups originated from Vizag, the initiative speaks volumes about the city’s spirit of inclusion in women’s empowerment.

So yes, on the surface, Vizag might still be at a developing stage when it comes to women empowerment. But look a little closer, and you’ll see that quiet but influential changes are taking shape. Women are building careers, launching businesses, and defining their futures, sometimes with institutional support, sometimes with nothing but pure grit. And that is real women’s empowerment.

