There’s something strikingly beautiful about a vast body of water – its endless unknown, its quietness, its power to bring life to bloom in its surroundings can simply mesmerize. Here in Visakhapatnam, the Bay of Bengal is one such water body that Vizagites feel an immeasurable connection to. But that’s not all – Visakhapatnam also has its share of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers that will win the love of any nature lover! On that note, here’s a list of beautiful rivers in and around Visakhapatnam that you should check out!

Gosthani River

Originating in the Ananthagiri Hills of the Eastern Ghats, the Gosthani River flows through the famed Borra Caves, making it the largest river to pass directly through Visakhapatnam. It stretches over 120 km before emptying into the Bay of Bengal near Bheemunipatnam via an estuary.

Best viewing spots:

Kurapalli Village

Gosthani River Bridge in Tagarapuvalasa

Thatipudi Reservoir near Vizianagaram

Varaha River – Etikoppaka Village, Vizag

This river starts in the Eastern Ghats and travels 62 km southeast to meet the Bay of Bengal. Its basin spans across nearly 290 villages, where agriculture — particularly irrigation — is the primary livelihood.

Best viewing spot:

Catch the river at Etikoppaka, the village famed for its GI-tagged wooden toys. You can also spot it while driving over the Narsipatnam–Dharlapudi Road.

Sarada River – Anakapalle

Flowing through the Alluri Sitharama Raju and Anakapalli districts, the Sarada River is medium in size but rich in history and utility. Nearby, you’ll find ancient Buddhist cave sites like Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda, and the lesser-known Kotturu Dhanadibbalu near the Gokivada forest entrance. This river is also a major irrigation source for the Visakhapatnam region.

Best viewing spot:

Visit the Sri Varada Narayana Murty Raiwada Reservoir Project (also known as Raiwada Reservoir), constructed across the Sarada River near Raiwada village in Devarapalli mandal, Anakapalli.

Thandava River

Starting in the Eastern Ghats, the Thandava River flows towards the sea and joins it near Pentakota, close to Tuni. This river marks the border between East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts near its mouth.

Best viewing spot:

Check out the Sri Raja Sagi Suryanarayana Raju Tandava Reservoir Project — a dam built between 1965 and 1975 to regulate the river’s flow. It’s located about 94 km from Visakhapatnam and makes for a picturesque day trip.

Champavathi River – Saripalli, Vizianagaram

The Champavathi River (Telugu: చంపావతి) originates from the Eastern Ghats at 1,200 metres above sea level near Andra village. Flowing east, it travels through Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Saripalli, Denkada, Palem, and Natavalasa before reaching the Bay of Bengal near Konada village.

Best viewing spot:

Visit the Denkada Check Dam, constructed across the river between 1965–1968. It’s located near Saripalli village in Nellimarla Mandal and offers a peaceful view of the flowing river.

Nagavali River – Srikakulam

Also known as Langulya, the Nagavali River is a major river in both southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, positioned between the Rushikulya and Godavari river basins. It begins near Lakhbahal village in Odisha’s Kalahandi District and flows into the Bay of Bengal near Kallepalli village, passing by Srikakulam on the way.

Best viewing spot:

Head to the Nagavali River View Park in Srikakulam for a beautiful, accessible glimpse of this historic river.

For centuries, rivers have been the heartbeats of civilizations, offering sustenance, serenity, and a deep sense of connection to nature. Today, surrounded by rapid urbanization, they still offer moments of escape and reflection. So the next time the city feels overwhelming, think about heading to one of these rivers in or around Visakhapatnam. You might just find the calm you’re looking for.

