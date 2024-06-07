Although known for its beautiful beaches, Vizag also boasts some stunning lakes and reservoirs. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a photographer or simply looking for a peaceful spot to unwind, these five reservoirs and lakes in Vizag are perfect to visit for your next day trip:

1. Tatipudi Reservoir

Located about 67 km from Vizag, Tatipudi Reservoir is a popular destination for those seeking a refreshing escape from the city. Surrounded by lush greenery and picturesque hills, this reservoir makes for a mesmerising spot for picnics and photography. Adding to the charm, the drive up to Tatipudi Reservoir from Vizag city is also quite scenic.

2. Kanithi Balancing Reservoir



Kaniti Balancing Reservoir is a lesser-known, but equally stunning destination. This reservoir is perfect for nature enthusiasts and those looking for a scenic getaway. The quiet environment, combined with the beauty of the surrounding area makes it an ideal spot to lounge around in.

3. Relli Lake



With breathtaking mountains in the background, and calm, still waters breathing a sense of tranquillity into the atmosphere, Relli Lake, situated in PM Palem, in Visakhapatnam, is a wonderful way to get away from the city.

3. Mudasarlova Reservoir



The Mudasarlova Reservoir is a favourite among locals for its serene environment and proximity to the city. The reservoir, a part of Mudasarlova Park, is surrounded by a scenic garden, making it a great spot for family outings.

4. Meghadri Gedda Reservoir



At a distance of about 25 km from Vizag, the Meghadri Gedda Reservoir is more than just a scenic spot. The reservoir is an important water source for the entire city of Visakhapatnam. The hallmark of the reservoir is its floating solar power plant. With its surrounding greenery and calm waters, this reservoir makes for the perfect place for nature walks or a serene day out.

5. Kondakarla Ava

Located in the foothills of Eastern Ghats, Kondakarla Ava is one of the largest freshwater lakes in Andhra Pradesh. Surrounded by lush green hills and lined with lotus flowers, this lake truly is a paradise for birdwatchers. You can spot a variety of birds, including Red Whiskered Bulbuls and Grey Herons. This picturesque location makes for an ideal spot for a family picnic or a relaxing boat ride.

Offering breathtaking views and a chance to connect with nature, these lakes and reservoirs are perfect to visit for a quick escape from Vizag. So, pack your bags and head out to explore these mesmerising places!

