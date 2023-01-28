Andhra Pradesh, a state rich in tourism, culture and mouth-watering food is one of the most visited states in South India. With flora and fauna, and many hill stations to visit, Telugu state is most famous for its temples. The lesser-known fact is that Andhra Pradesh is home to some of the most beautiful lakes that will take your breath away. The next time you plan to take a trip on long weekends, consider visiting these must-visit lakes in Andhra Pradesh.

Here is a list of lakes you must visit in Andhra Pradesh.

#1 Pulicat Lake

The second largest brackish water lagoon in India, Pulicat Lake is located in the Tirupati District. The Pulicate Lake is one of the most important wetlands that attract the northeast monsoon rain clouds and many migratory birds. The lake is located in close proximity to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary is also a must-visit centre here.

#2 Kolleru Lake

One of the largest freshwater lakes in India, the Kolleru lake is located 15 km from Eluru and 65 km from Rajahmundry. Connected to the Krishna and Godavari irrigation systems, this lake is a major tourist attraction for migratory birds in winter. One can also sight the Siberian crane, Ibis and painted storks among millions of other native and migratory birds. The lake was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1999 and has been housing many birds since.

#3 Cumbum Lake

Cumbum Lake, also known as Gundlakamma Lake is one of the oldest man-made lakes in India. It was built on the Gundalkamma rivulet in the Nalamalla hills by the Vijayanagar Princess Varadharajamma. This lake which is a major tourist attraction in the state was also recognised as a World Heritage Irrigation Structure (WHIS) in 2020 by UNESCO. This man-made lake holds a long history with its mention in ancient scripts from the 1700s.

#4 Pakhal Lake

Located in the Warangal District, the Pakhal Lake was constructed around 1213 A.D. by Kakatiyan Ruler, Ganapatideva and is spread over an area of 30 km sq. On the shores of the lake is the Pakhal Wild Life Sanctuary, a dense forest that shelters a variety of fauna. The Nilgai, chital, leopard, jackal, sloth bear, porcupine, langoor, bonnet macaque, and reptiles like the python, cobra, Russell’s viper, common krait, monitor lizard, Indian chameleon, and occasionally, marsh crocodiles can be found here.

#5 Kondakarla Ava

A lesser-known spot, this lake cum bird sanctuary is a must-visit tourist destination in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. One of the biggest freshwater lakes in the state, a boat ride at the Kondakarla Ava amongst the lotus flowers is a picturesque experience. The place also has a bird sanctuary which is home to many migratory birds. Kondakarla Ava has also been recognised as an Eco-Tourism Destination.

Let us know in the comments below which of these lakes are on your next travel list.