In a significant move aimed at bolstering tourism infrastructure in the coastal region, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially sanctioned the transfer of 18.70 acres of government land in Annavaram Village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam, to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA), to be used for the development of a Beach Resort and Convention Centre.

The decision, issued through GO Ms No 153 by the Revenue (Lands-I) Department on 12 May 2025, approves the alienation of land at no cost to APTA. The land covers three layout plan numbers—LPM No 1333 (15.405 acres), LPM No 1355 (0.26 acres), and LPM No 1356 (3.036 acres)—adding up to a total of 18.70 acres.

This development follows the recommendations of the District Collector, Visakhapatnam, who proposed the land transfer in January and April 2024. The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and Special Chief Secretary subsequently placed the proposal before the Andhra Pradesh Land Management Authority (APLMA), which approved it in its meeting held on 29 April 2025.

The state government’s approval is conditional, subject to the following:

Receipt of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the local authority

Compliance with standard land alienation guidelines under BSO 24

Adherence to provisions under GO Ms No 571, Revenue (Assn-I) Department, dated 14 September 2012

Observance of other applicable general conditions

This development of a Beach Resort and Convention Centre in Annavaram, Visakhapatnam, underscores the state’s commitment to promoting coastal tourism and economic activity through public infrastructure projects. The proposed Beach Resort and Convention Centre is expected to attract both domestic and international visitors, creating local employment and enhancing the region’s appeal as a leisure and business destination.

Further details regarding the project timeline and execution partners are expected to be announced by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority in the coming months.

