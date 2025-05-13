The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department is inviting residents of Visakhapatnam to be a part of the state’s growing tourism scene by registering their properties as homestays under a new initiative. If you own a house, flat, or villa and are open to renting it out to tourists on a daily basis, now is the time to register, says Visakhapatnam District Tourism Officer J Madhavi.

As part of the 2025–2029 Tourism Policy, the state is actively implementing a ‘homestay’ model aimed at offering visitors a warm, home-like experience. Several properties across the city have already been shortlisted for this initiative, and officials are on the lookout for more suitable homes.

So far, over a hundred homes have been identified in the city, and more than half have been deemed fit for hosting tourists. Those interested in joining the programme — whether individuals or organizations — are encouraged to register properties with at least one room and up to six rooms. Registrations can be made through the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) website.

For further details, contact the tourism office at VMRDA: 0891-2754716.

The tourism department will soon organize an awareness meeting for those who register. During this session, guidelines and procedures will be explained, and registered properties will be showcased so that tourists can choose homestays based on their preferences.

Homestays are more than just accommodation — they play a key role in promoting sustainable tourism. By creating alternative income opportunities for locals, encouraging cultural exchange, and offering unique travel experiences, they support both the economy and the environment. These locally hosted stays often have a lower environmental footprint than hotels and help preserve the region’s cultural heritage, offering travellers a more personal and immersive journey through Andhra Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam remains the top destination in the state for homestays, attracting both domestic and international travellers. To meet the diverse tastes of these visitors, homestays are expected to provide comfortable amenities at affordable rates.

