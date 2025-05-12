There is a lot to be explored in Vizag’s food scene. Countless restaurants serve global cuisines in a premium ambience, and many food stalls offer mouthwatering and affordable food. Be it a restaurant, cafe, or even a baddi, we love to gather in groups and share delicious food, don’t we? In that light, we’ve made a list of the top-rated restaurants in Dwaraka Nagar that are worth your time!

The Vegetarian Variety:

Vegetarian food is a comforting reminder of home and warm meals enjoyed in our house. For the all-veg fare, there are multiple options in Dwarka Nagar to indulge in.

Some of the most well-known restaurants for Vizagites include Subbaya Gari Hotel, Kalyani Mess, and Grand Sairam Parlour. Thanks to their timely service, consistent flavours, and affordable prices, these places have cemented themselves in the city’s food scene. If you want homemade food with extra love, these are the places you need to visit.

Makkan Masala and Masaledaar Rasoi are relatively new and more chic. These places are gaining popularity among the youngsters, due to their modern ambience, global flavours, and constructive ambience. Tucked in comfortable corners of the city, Makkan Masala and Masaledaar Rasoi dish out authentic and rich North Indian cuisine.

The Regional Cuisines:

Why hop on a plane when you can savour any region’s essence on your plate? Many restaurants in Dwaraka Nagar are catering to different culinary flavours.

For an authentic Rayalseema lunch or dinner, visit Kritunga – The Palegars Cuisine. They have a pleasant and lively ambience, which is perfect for dining out with the family.

Vijayawada Raju Gari Ruchulu serves food made in classic Vijayawada style, with bold, spicy, and tantalising flavours.

For familiar yet distant Arab cuisine, visit Barkaas Arabic Restaurant and Majili’s Darbar. Both restaurants have normal and mandi seating, guaranteeing an authentic experience for every visit. Be it their flavour-packed meat, aromatic rice, and crunchy vegetables, every bite will keep calling you back for more.

The Meat Lovers:

For those who enjoy meat dishes anytime of the day and no matter the occasion, visit Absolute Barbecues, New Satyam Restaurant, and Helapuri Restaurant.

Everybody knows Satyam and Helapuri restaurant. These age-old restaurants are famous for their cosy family diner atmosphere, and familiar yet spicy food. A meal at one of these places always hits the spot!

If you love to have a large portion of kebabs of different varieties of meat in one sitting, AB’s is your best pick. With a large buffet and unlimited supply of seared meat and vegetable sticks, your cravings will be catered to.

Sweet-Tooth Cravings:

Sometimes all you need is a touch of something sweet to improve your mood. If that is what you are leaning towards, there are several places in Dwaraka Nagar.

For all things sweet like pastries, milkshakes, and desserts, Red Velvet and 7th Heaven Cafe are the places to visit. Their vibrant and interesting ambience makes these places perfect for a dessert dining.

United Farmers Creamery is known for its artisanal milkshakes, waffles, ice creams, coffees, lattes, and thick shakes. This place is perfect when you cannot decide on your choice of dessert.

Vintage Kruffles specialises in different kinds of waffles, also provides a diverse selection of dishes, including French fries, pancakes, and Maggi.

There you have it, a list of top-rated restaurants in Dwaraka Nagar! No matter what you are craving, some restaurants cater to it in this region. With this guide, you can choose your pick of where to eat the next time you find yourself in Dwaraka Nagar!

