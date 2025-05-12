Haven’t got much time but want to watch something entertaining and worthwhile? We have just the list for you! Whether it’s a school night or whether you have to turn in early for the sake of a healthy sleep cycle, you can surely spend 90 minutes or less to watch these great movies that are short but incredibly satisfying! Check them out:

1. Tangerine

When a transgender sex worker finds out her boyfriend cheated on her while she was in jail, she teams up with her best friend to track hiim and his new lover down. Set on Christmas Eve and shot entirely on an iPhone, Tangerine is as bold and gritty as it is heartfelt. It’s a fierce, fast-paced film that shines a spotlight on friendship, survival, and LGBTQ+ lives with raw honesty and humour.

Watch on: MUBI

2. Frances Ha

After her best friend and roommate Sophie moves out, Frances finds herself spiraling, financially unstable and personally adrift.

Yet, amid the chaos of awkward dance auditions, broken relationships, and bouncing between apartments, she learns to embrace life on her own terms.

Frances Ha is quirky, tender, and quietly empowering. It is a black-and-white portrait of self-discovery in New York City.

Watch on: MUBI

3. Perfect Blue

A rising J-pop idol leaves her girl group to become an actress, only to find her sense of identity unraveling. As she takes on a disturbing role in a crime drama, reality and fiction start to blur.

Coupled with a mysterious stalker and growing paranoia, Perfect Blue is a gripping psychological thriller that explores fame, trauma, and the dangers of self-erasure.

4. Palm Springs

Two wedding guests—Nyles and Sarah—get stuck in a time loop, forced to relive the same day over and over. What starts as an absurd situation turns into a darkly funny yet surprisingly touching meditation on love, purpose, and existential dread.

Palm Springs balances humour with philosophical weight, offering both laughs and reflection.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

5. Shiva Baby

College student Danielle attends a Jewish funeral with her parents, only to bump into her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend at the same time. What follows is a tense, claustrophobic, and wildly funny ride through family pressure, identity crises, and awkward secrets unraveling.

Shiva Baby is sharp, relevant, and biting in its portrayal of millennial chaos.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

These must-watch movies keep it short but the outcomes is sweet. Just 90 minutes or under, you definitely won’t regret giving these movies a chance. Which are you watching first? Comment below and let us know!

Read also: True crime to comedy: 5 must-watch mini-series to binge over the long weekend!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.