A new week has officially kicked off, and we’ve lined up the latest OTT releases that promise non-stop entertainment to chase away those Monday blues. From gripping historical thrillers to heartwarming rom-coms and sharp dark comedies, there’s something for every binge-watcher. So, don’t miss out—here are the new and must-watch OTT releases of this week (May 12th to May 18th)!

1. Tastefully Yours (Netflix)

Han Beom Woo is an arrogant and wealthy heir to a food conglomerate who never thinks much about flavour. All he wants is to run a successful business, and he finds that opportunity after meeting a rural chef, Mo Yeon Ju, who runs a one-table restaurant.

To secure his place in the succession battle against his brother, Han Beom Woo is determined to win Mo Yeon Ju’s recipes. What follows is a chaotic enemies-to-lovers trope with some bittersweet moments.

Streaming from: May 12th

2. C4 Cinta (Netflix)

Four love stories are entangled in Singapore and Malaysia, where a friend group encounters all sorts of tests. While a couple from the group is considering marriage, another group is busy locking horns with each other. Secrets are split, tensions escalate, and feelings go haywire in this melodramatic movie.

Streaming from: May 12th

3. Bad Thoughts (Netflix)

Ever wondered what would happen if you let your intrusive thoughts win?

Then this dark comedy series is for you. Created by Tom Segura for Netflix, Bad Thoughts compiles everything grotesque, violent, brutal, and comedic, pushing only imaginable boundaries.

Streaming from: May 13th

4. Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (Netflix)

There are no words to describe the horrific crimes of Fred and Rose West, one of Britain’s most notorious killer couples.

This new documentary features archival evidence, statements, and visits to the victims’ houses, which only prove the horrid nature of the crimes committed by the couple.

Streaming from: May 14th

5. Snakes and Ladders (Netflix)

A prestigious school in Jailsco leans towards the practice of the parents voting for a new principal. After knowing this, Dora López, a teacher, feels like she must take a shot at the job.

But she is soon torn apart between two influential families, who make her take one step forward and two steps back.

Will Dora be successful in manoeuvring this chaotic situation and make it to being principal in one piece?

Streaming from: May 14th

6. LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 (Netflix)

This critically acclaimed anthology of adult animated stories has returned for another volume!

Created by Tim Miller, this series features 10 stories which explore different genres like horror, sci-fi, humour, and fantasy with hauntingly beautiful characters and stories knit with complexity.

Among the many stories, there are intriguing episodes like The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur, which contains genetically engineered dinosaurs, and stories of MrBeast, and a tribute to Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ 2003 Slane Castle concert.

Streaming from: May 15th

7. Overcompensating (Amazon Prime Video)

College is a rollercoaster ride full of adrenaline, emotions, and self-discovery.

Follow Benny, a popular football player, who becomes best friends with Carmen. Watch as the duo and their friends navigate through their choices, feelings, and nature during their time in college.

Streaming from: May 15th

8. Bet (Netflix)

Based on the Japanese manga Kakegurui, this live-action revolves around a society where the hierarchy is based on an individual’s gambling skills.

A skilled and revenge-minded girl joins the private school to ruin the hierarchy and ensure her parents’ deaths.

Streaming now: May 15th

9. Murderbot (Apple TV+)

In an advanced future timeline, robots are used as security units to protect humanity. One robot becomes rogue and gains free will. Wanting to know the purpose of life, the robot sneaks into a ship carrying scientists to a dangerous planet.

Streaming from: May 16th

10. Dear Hongrang (Netflix)

A prodigal son, Hongrang, of the highly influential Sim family, now an adult, returns as a stranger with no memory of his childhood. His half-sister, Jae-yi, suspects his identity. Tensions boil over, and dark truths resurface during this quest to find out the man’s true identity.

Streaming from: May 16th

With a fresh wave of OTT releases, your week just got a whole lot more thrilling! From spine-tingling crime dramas to jaw-dropping twists and high-octane series, there’s no shortage of excitement. Your entertainment lineup is ready and waiting—so why wait? Grab that popcorn, settle in, and dive into your next binge-worthy pick from these new OTT releases from May 12th to May 18th!

