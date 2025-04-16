Any good meal can be made great with the presence of meat. Every (hard-core) non-vegetarian knows this to be true! After all, what’s dull about juicy, succulent chunks of chicken, mutton, or fish marinated in rich Indian spices and cooked to perfection? Absolutely nothing. In fact, your mouth might already be watering at the thought. Luckily, Visakhapatnam has no shortage of delightful non-veg dishes. With so many tempting options, this list could easily stretch into a part 2, but for now, here are our top 7 must-try non-veg dishes in Vizag:

1. Chicken Fry Piece Biryani at S Kota’s Hotel Muntaj

If it’s non-veg, we’ve got to start with biryani, and if it’s biryani in Vizag, Hotel Muntaj is the place to go. Located in S Kota on the Araku–Visakhapatnam road, this spot is famous for its Fry Piece Biryani. With just the right amount of spice and served with an appetising gravy, it’s become a staple for foodies far and wide. Can’t make the trip to S Kota? Try their branches at Isukathota, Sujatha Nagar, PM Palem, and Akkayapalem.

2. Tandoori Chicken Wings at Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Bold and smoky, Tandoori Chicken Wings are a treat for anyone who loves their meat with a punch. Marinated in yoghurt, garlic, and a fiery mix of spices, the wings are cooked in a tandoor until charred just right. Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba serves up one of the best versions of this dish, and you can find their branches at Asilmetta Junction, Dwarka Nagar, NAD Junction, and Seethammadara.

3. Chepala (Fish) Pulusu at Hotel Kamat

While Hotel Kamat is best known for its crispy Chicken Fry (allegedly Prabhas’ favourite), the Chepala Pulusu here comes a close second when talking about the best dishes here. Made using freshwater fish – Botchu or Catla – and simmered in a spicy, tangy stew, this traditional Andhra delicacy hits all the right notes. Best enjoyed with plain white rice or a simple pulao.

Location: Lawson’s Bay

4. Potlam Biryani at Asta’s Desi Darbar

The MLA Potlam Biryani from The Spicy Venue is admittedly famous in Vizag, but Asta’s Desi Darbar serves up a worthy rival. This indulgent dish wraps a hearty mix of mutton, shrimp, chicken, and biryani rice, gift-wrapped in a fluffy omelette!

Location: Madhavadhara

5. Prawns Pakodi at Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Seafood

Looking for a quick bite by the sea? The Prawns Pakodi at this seafood stall near Tenneti Park is crunchy, fresh, and irresistably good. Served hot and garnished with onion and coriander, it makes for a perfect evening snack. Note: The stall opens post 6:00 PM.

6. Chicken Noodles at Bismillah Noodles

A beloved street-food stop in Krishna Nagar, Bismillah Noodles is known for its no-fuss, flavour-packed Indo-Chinese fare. Their Chicken Noodles, tossed with crunchy veggies and tender chicken chunks, is the go-to comfort food for locals. Also, if you’re visiting the place, keep in mind that it’s often crowded and has limited seating!

Location: Maharani Peta

7. Special Mutton Curry at Zeeshan

Zeeshan’s Special Mutton Curry is a full-bodied dish featuring succulent meat slow-cooked in a spicy onion-tomato gravy. Pair it with jeera rice, pulao, or even soft rotis. For mutton lovers, their Sunday-only Special Mutton Dum Biryani is also a must-try.

Locations: Jagadamba Junction, Gajuwaka, Isukathota, Madhurawada

Non-veg lovers in Visakhapatnam are truly spoilt for choice with these delicious dishes. Whether it be an aromatic biryani or sizzling tandoori wings, every palate and craving can be satisfied here. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more in Part 2 of our non-veg food trail across Vizag!