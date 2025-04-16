The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL match today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to be a thrilling contest between two teams looking to solidify their positions in the league. Delhi Capitals, currently second on the points table, have been in excellent form with four wins out of five matches, while Rajasthan Royals are struggling to find consistency with just two wins from six games. With RR desperate to turn their season around and DC aiming to bounce back after a loss to Mumbai Indians, check out our predictions of who is likely to win the match, along with the pitch report and playing 11.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for being flat and batting-friendly, offering good pace and bounce for batters. Spinners can find some assistance in the middle overs, making it crucial for teams to balance their approach. Historically, chasing has been slightly easier at this venue due to dew, which often plays a role in evening matches. A score of 180+ could be competitive here.

DC vs RR Previous Record

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 29 times in IPL history, with RR holding a slight edge with 14 wins compared to DC’s 14 victories, making this match a competitive match.

Playing 11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk/Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C&WK), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Akash Madhwal

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Who Will Win?

This DC vs RR IPL match is expected to be closely contested. While Delhi Capitals have been consistent this season and boast a strong bowling attack, Rajasthan Royals’ young and dynamic batting lineup could pose challenges if their top order fires. However, given DC’s current form and home advantage at Arun Jaitley Stadium, they are likely to emerge victorious in this encounter.

