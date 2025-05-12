Highlighting the potential benefits for commuters and regional development, a proposal has emerged to extend the Bhubaneswar Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express up to Koraput via the scenic Araku Valley.

Congress MLA from Jeypore, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, submitted memorandums to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging an extension of 215 km to the existing 444 km route.

He argued that the total distance would remain well within the Vande Bharat Express’s 800 km operational limit, making the extension technically feasible.

Currently, Koraput—home to a significant tribal population—is connected to Bhubaneswar only by the Hirakhand Express. Bahinipati emphasized that rerouting the semi-high-speed train could decongest the overcrowded Hirakhand Express and catalyze development in under-served regions like Nandapur, Lamtaput, and neighboring districts such as Nabarangpur and Malkangiri. He added that the extended route would take around nine hours to cover, compared to the existing five-hour trip between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

The Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express currently operates six days a week (except Mondays) and halts at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Berhampur, Ichapuram, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, and Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, demands for further extension to Hyderabad are also gaining traction. With a large population of Odia workers living in Andhra Pradesh’s urban centers, both the state government and local residents believe the expanded route would significantly enhance connectivity and economic engagement.

