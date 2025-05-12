As of today, 12 May 2025, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has officially transitioned the operations of three major trains to the Bhubaneswar New Railway Station (BBSN). The trains Konark Express, Visakha Express, and the Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Superfast Intercity Express will now begin originating and terminating their journeys at Bhubaneswar New Railway Station instead of the older Bhubaneswar Railway Station (BBS).

This strategic shift is designed to reduce congestion at the main station while improving rail access for commuters from North Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Barang. It also marks a significant step in strengthening Odisha’s regional rail infrastructure.

Here’s how the revised operations look starting today:

Konark Express (11019/11020):

The return service to Mumbai (11020) now departs from BBSN at 2:40 PM, with stops at Mancheswar and Bhubaneswar Main Station before proceeding on its route.

Visakha Express (17015/17016):

The Bhubaneswar–Secunderabad train (17015) began operations from BBSN at 8:00 AM today. The incoming train from Secunderabad has already started terminating at BBSN as of yesterday.

Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (22819/22820):

The Visakhapatnam-bound service (22820) began terminating at BBSN early this morning, departing the Main Station at 12:15 AM. The return train (22819) left from BBSN at 7:15 AM.

To facilitate a smoother transition, all three trains continue to pause for 20 minutes at Bhubaneswar Main Station and for 2 minutes at Mancheswar.

Passengers are advised to double-check their boarding stations to avoid any confusion, as Bhubaneswar New Station is now the new originating and terminating point for these trains.

