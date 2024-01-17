Set out on a voyage of culture as we travel from Vizag to Jeypore, a historically rich city filled with architectural wonders. This comprehensive travel guide unfolds Jeypore’s tourist attractions, promising a captivating experience for every traveller. Adding to the convenience, we’ll explore the details of a special flight, ensuring a seamless journey to this cultural gem. Jeypore, with its blend of historical charm and natural beauty, invites travellers on a fascinating journey. From ancient temples to scenic lakes, this city in Odisha promises a unique tapestry of experiences for those seeking a glimpse into its rich heritage. Discover the allure of Jeypore, facilitated by the convenience of a special flight, and let its cultural gems leave an indelible mark on your travel memories.

Flight Details

Commence your journey by boarding a special flight from Visakhapatnam International Airport (VTZ) to Jeypore Airport (PYB). The flight operates every Tuesday and Friday, providing a convenient way to reach your destination. Depart from VTZ at 10:00 AM and arrive at PYB at 11:30 AM, ensuring a swift and comfortable travel experience.

Tourist Attractions in Jeypore

Laxminarayan Temple

Begin your visit at the Laxminarayan Temple, a testament to intricate architecture and religious significance, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It offers a serene ambience for spiritual seekers.

Jagannath Sagar

Explore the picturesque Jagannath Sagar, a lake surrounded by lush greenery, ideal for a stroll or a peaceful afternoon picnic. The lake is a popular evening hang-out place for the city folks, this place is surrounded by parks and children’s play area. You get to spot a few birds as well.

Gupteshwar Cave

Marvel at the Gupteshwar Cave, an ancient site housing a Shiva Lingam. The cave’s mystical aura and tranquil surroundings make it a must-visit for history enthusiasts. It is a limestone cave, and it is believed that the size of the Shiva Linga keeps increasing. There are 200 steps to reach the Shiva Linga temple.

Kolab Reservoir

Delight in the scenic beauty of Kolab Reservoir, a man-made lake nestled amidst rolling hills, offering a serene escape for nature lovers. The place is highly admired for its lush greenery, attracting people for weekend picnics and boating.

Deomali

For adventure enthusiasts, embark on a trek to Deomali, the highest peak in Odisha, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes. It is 1762mt high and is for Aero Gliding and trekking expeditions.

Foods to Try in Jeypore

Indulge in Jeypore Pakhala, a refreshing dish made from fermented rice and water, served with various accompaniments—a local speciality worth savouring. Relish the unique flavours of Bastar Dosa, a regional delicacy that combines local ingredients, offering a delightful culinary experience.

So, pack your bags and embark on this rich heritage journey from Vizag to Jeypore by boarding the direct flight from Vizag.

