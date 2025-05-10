Weekends are for relaxing, and what better way to do that than with fresh entertainment? Whether your dose of unwinding means cooking up a feast or diving into a book, there are several options for entertainment. The OTT platforms have lined up many releases in genres like thriller, romance, and political crime drama. Here’s the list of the new OTT releases this week on Netflix, JioHotstar, & Amazon Prime Video you need to check out!

1. The Devil’s Plan: Death Room (Netflix)

The battle of wits is here!

The show has bigger stakes and more contestants than the last.

The fourteen participants range from brainiac poker players, scientists, K-pop idols, Ivy League alumni, doctors, and lawyers. Spanning over eight nights and seven days, the participants in this show will engage in an intellectual warfare that will leave nothing but their bare selves.

The second season of The Devil’s Plan is now streaming on Netflix.

2. Last Bullet (Netflix)

Continuing from the last movie, car genius Lino returns with the agenda of extracting revenge on Areski and the evil commander who made his life miserable. Packed with action, suspense, and a reckoning, Last Bullet is a perfect choice.

This movie is the last instalment of the French cop thrillers, making it a must-watch film.

3. FOREVER (Netflix)

Keisha Clark and Michael Cooper Jr. are childhood friends who reunite as teenagers. Watch as they navigate their lives as young athletes and how they manage various hurdles that threaten their budding relationship.

This rom-com television series will make you get butterflies!

4. Nonnas (Netflix)

Joe has a simple dream: to open a restaurant alongside Italian grandmothers, or nonnas, who can prepare their family recipes handed down through generations.

But what Joe did not account for is the drama these nonnas bring about. While facing multiple hurdles, Joe is firm in continuing his mother’s legacy.

Based on a true story, Nonnas celebrates family, love, and joy.

5. Long Way Home (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman have travelled to the farthest end of the world, documenting their journeys. Now the duo have decided to explore Europe next.

Watch the duo venture into the wild on their bikes, overcoming each obstacle to make the most of their travels.

6. The Diplomat (Netflix)

J.P. Singh encounters a tricky situation when a woman named Uzma Ahmed rushes into the Indian embassy. Uzma insists that she was kidnapped and forced to marry a Pakistani man named Tahir. J.P. must now deal with the laws and politics to repatriate Uzma to India safely.

This is one of the new OTT releases from this week and it should be on your watchlist if you love political drama with a hint of action!

7. Gram Chikitsalay (Amazon Prime Video)

A young and talented doctor arrives at a rural village only to see that the Primary Health Care Centre is neglected and a quack’s practice is thriving. To improve the villagers’ health, the doctor must change.

This hilariously relatable series is a must-watch for a dose of laughter!

8. Poker Face Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Charlie Case has the extraordinary ability to know if someone is lying. Using this ability, she occasionally takes up intriguing cases around the town, investigating each case, one at a time.

Laced with humour, wit, and intellect, Poker Face should be on your watchlist!

We’ve listed the new OTT release for the week on Netflix, JioHotstar, & Amazon Prime Video for your entertainment fix for the weekend. With these releases of different genres like crime, comedy, and romance, there is something for every streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, hit click, and start streaming now!

