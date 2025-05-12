Passenger traffic and aircraft movements at Visakhapatnam Airport saw a noticeable rise in April 2025 compared to the same month last year, as per a statement released by the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association.

According to O Naresh Kumar, vice-president of the association, 1,906 flights operated during April this year, marking a 7.32% increase from the 1,776 flights in April 2024. Passenger numbers also grew significantly, with 2,44,665 people travelling through the airport in April 2025—an 11.58% rise from 2,19,265 in the previous year.

International travel contributed to this growth as well. The number of international passengers rose from 8,009 in April 2024 to 9,801 in April this year. In terms of international flights, 86 operated in April 2025, compared to 58 during the same month last year.

The rise in air travel in April 2025 aligns with ongoing initiatives to improve both domestic and international connectivity from Visakhapatnam airport. Authorities have indicated the possibility of launching new flight routes, aiming to make travel more accessible and convenient. These developments are likely to elevate Vizag’s status as a growing aviation hub, paving the way for increased business activity and tourism.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has announced the launch of a new IndiGo flight service connecting Visakhapatnam to Abu Dhabi, starting 13 June. The flight will operate four times a week. In addition, from 12 June, IndiGo will begin services between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, further strengthening connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha’s capital. Meanwhile, domestic connectivity has also improved, with the morning flight from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam resuming operations in May.

