In a move to support traffic personnel braving the sweltering summer heat, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has introduced a range of cooling gear, including air-conditioned (AC) helmets and jackets.

On Saturday, 10 May, at the Police Conference Hall, the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner distributed AC helmets—claimed to be the first of their kind in Andhra Pradesh—to on-duty traffic officers. Designed using Poly Propylene Co-polymer and powered by Active Cooling technology, each helmet weighs 740 grams and can function for up to eight hours after a four-hour charge. These innovative helmets were supplied by a Noida-based company under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“This is the first time AC helmets are being given to traffic police in the state,” the Commissioner said, acknowledging the extreme temperatures officers are working under, with city temperatures ranging between 37°C and 39°C over the past few weeks.

Alongside the helmets, the Commissioner also announced the distribution of 220 cool jackets to help traffic police cope with the intense heat. An additional 40 jackets will be handed out in the coming days.

So far, 30 AC helmets have been provided to officers stationed at key junctions across the city, where exposure to direct sunlight is constant. With frequent heatwaves affecting the region, these protective measures have been welcomed by the police force.

In addition to the department’s efforts, some NGOs have also stepped in to support the officers by distributing buttermilk to keep them hydrated. The overall initiative has been well-received, with many in the force hopeful that such thoughtful interventions will be sustained and expanded in the future.

