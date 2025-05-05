Air travel between Andhra Pradesh’s capital and its financial hub is set to improve as the Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam morning flight is scheduled to resume from 1 June 2025, 2025. This comes as a much-needed relief to frequent flyers, especially those travelling for business, government work, and other professional commitments.

Operated by IndiGo, the new flight schedule is as follows:

The flight departs Vijayawada at 7:15 am and arrives in Visakhapatnam at 8:25 am.

The returning flight departs Visakhapatnam at 8:45 am and arrives in Vijayawada at 9:50 am.

This convenient timing is expected to serve professionals looking to make quick day trips between the two cities.

The resumption follows growing public demand and pressure from civil society and industry leaders over the cancellation of several flights to and from Visakhapatnam, the state’s largest city and commercial capital. The withdrawal of key domestic and international routes, including two flights to Vijayawada, and connections to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, had triggered widespread concern.

On April 15, 2025, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) sent a formal letter to Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, urging immediate restoration of the cancelled routes. APATA President K Kumar Raja and Vice Presidents O Naresh Kumar and D S Varma highlighted the need for improved connectivity, not just to Vijayawada, but also to cities like Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Coimbatore. They further appealed for dedicated cargo flights from Visakhapatnam to facilitate the export needs of pharmaceutical industries located in Pydibhimavaram (Srikakulam) and Parawada Pharma City (Anakapalli).

The issue gained additional momentum when Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, along with representatives from CII and FICCI, faced severe inconvenience while travelling to Vijayawada. With no direct flight available, they had to detour via Hyderabad, requiring two separate flights to complete their journey. Srinivasa Rao later shared his ordeal on social media platform X, further amplifying the urgency of the matter.

