As the heat in Vizag continues to bother us, let’s look at the brighter side. It’s the summer season, which means it’s the holiday season in India. From taking family trips to relishing countless mangoes, this season has its own charm. If you are planning for one such trips this summer holidays near Vizag which needs to be budget-friendly, we have you covered. There is more than just Araku in Vizag, don’t worry!

Scroll down for a list of budget-friendly places you could visit from Vizag this summer holidays.

#1 Rajahmundry

Called the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh, this small city is located at a distance of 190km from Vizag. Visit the famous Papikondalu and take a scenic boat ride on the waters of the Godavari River. From the famous ISKON temple, Damerla Ramarao International Art Gallery, Rallabandi Subbarao Archaeological Museum, to the Goutami Ghat the tradition-rich town is also known for its delicious food.

#2 Yanam

A former French Colony for 200 years, the Telugu speaking district of East Godavari united with India in 1954. Locally still called the French Yanam, it possesses a blend of French culture and Telugu culture. Located over the banks of the Gauthami Godavari River, this small town is a component part of the Puducherry state, which is lesser-known. With many interesting cultures colliding at this place, it is a good educational tour this summer which is also budget-friendly. This city is located approximately 183 km from Vizag.

#3 Kakinada

The sixth-largest city in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada is famous for Kaja, a sweet which is locally made and is known across South India. This coastal town is also popular for the ‘Subbayya Gari Hotel’ which serves one of the best vegetarian meals. Temples of Suryanarayana Swami and Kodandaramalayam located near Kakinada are often visited by people across the country. If you want to go on a spiritual tour on a budget, plan a trip to Kakinada. Do not miss the first-ever glass bridge built located in Kakinada. It is located approximately 152 km from Vizag.

#4 Gopalpur

Located north of Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur served as an important port for the seafarers of ancient Kalinga. Located in Odisha, this important military location is a very scenic getaway from Vizag. Famous for the Olive Ridley Turtle nesting, this coastal city hosts luxurious and clean beaches. One can also visit the Chilika lake along with shopping at the local artisan shops. Gopalpur is approximately 285 km from Vizag.

#5 Maredumilli

A nature lover’s paradise located in the dense forests of the Eastern Ghats, near Rajahmundry, Maredumilli is a picturesque holiday location with green grasslands encircled by hills with many streams flowing over undulating rocks. Bhupathipalem Reservoir, Jalatharangini Waterfalls, Rampa Waterfalls, Amruthadhara Waterfalls, and the Manyam Viewpoint are a few places one can visit. This little village developed by the Forest Department as an Eco-tourism Centre is about 228 kilometres from Vizag.

#6 Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

The best choice for a summer holiday, this dense mangrove forest shows off a wide variety of trees, exotic birds, aquatic animals such as Olive Ridley turtles and more. A perfect getaway for a nature lover, the Coringa Sanctuary boasts a hanging bridge and boat rides for an adventurous trip. This sanctuary is located at a distance of 173 km from Vizag. You could also plan a day’s trip with the family to enjoy this serene greenery.

Let u know in the comments below which of these budget-friendly trips you will be taking from Vizag this summer holidays.