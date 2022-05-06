If the summer is just too hot for you to handle, and if you just want to chill at home this weekend, here is OTT to your rescue. With a plethora of movies released every week in every language, it’s easy to get spoilt for choice. So this is where we come in and give you a curated list of just Telugu movies releasing on OTT today. Don’t waste your energy on googling, just scroll down. Though there are no original Telugu movies up for release today, the list includes movies dubbed into the language.

Here are 5 Telugu movies releasing on OTT today.

#1 Dongata

The 2017 Malayalam movie with Fahad Fazil in the lead role received many applauds. The award-winning movie has been dubbed into Telugu and is ready to entertain the Telugu audience. The love story between two people is refused by the girl’s parents until Fahad steals a chain from the girl’s neck. Watch the Telugu version of the movie on Aha to find out who Fahd Fazil is and why he steals the chain.

OTT Platform: Aha

#2 Beast

The recent Tamil movie starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde is an action-comedy directed by Nelson. The Telugu version of the movie is releasing on two OTT platforms, Netflix and Sun NXT. The story revolves around how a RAW agent must neutralize a terrorist attack at a shopping mall. The movie received a mixed response at the theatres, watch the movie and let us know what you think.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Sun NXT

#3 Chinni

Yet another Tamil movie dubbed in Telugu starring Keerthy Suresh and Selva Raghavan releases today on OTT. The rustic trailer caught the attention of many. The movie is a revenge drama with a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. As a group of people destroy the lives of a few villagers, the protagonist takes in on herself to take revenge against them. Watch the movie this weekend for some dramatic entertainment.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Kashmiri Files

The Hindi movie which moved the entire nation is now dubbed into Telugu. A story which had mixed responses from the audience depending upon their political influence is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The pain, suffering and struggle of Kashmiri pandits are seen through the eye of Krishna, the protagonist. Watch how democracy, religion, politics and humanity are questioned in the movie.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

#5 Morbius

The American superhero movie has been released in Telugu for all those who wish to watch it in the regional language. The story of a dangerously ill person with a rare blood disorder who tries to help others gets absorbed by the darkness inside him. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the Marvel movie is available in Telugu on OTT.

OTT Platform: BMS Stream

Let us know in the comments below, which of these movies you would be watching this weekend.