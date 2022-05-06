Malayalam movies are known for their touching storylines and powerful characters. Filled with emotions, Malayalam movies connect with their audience. It comes as no surprise why they are also remade in other languages. The global attraction it has gained over the years is truly commendable.

Hence appreciating this industry, we bring to you a list of top-rated Malayalam movies on IMDb streaming on various OTT platforms.

Home- 8.4

Home is a 2021 drama movie directed by Rojin Thomas and stars Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Manju Pillai, Nalsen, and others in important roles. The plot revolves around a middle-class family, which replicates a majority of the real-life families in the modern-day. Home has received huge critical acclaim for the performances from Indrans and Manju Pillai. This movie speaks a lot about how technology is creating barriers among families and stirring several debates. Home is one of the top-rated Malayalam movies on IMDb. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Great Indian Kitchen- 8.1

The Great Indian Kitchen is a 2021 drama movie written and directed by Jeo Baby. It recounts the tale of a newlywed lady (Nimisha Sajayan) who battles to be the compliant spouse that her significant other (Suraj Venjaramood) and his family anticipate that she should be. Upon release, it got positive responses from different film critics and was generally welcomed by the crowd. The Great Indian Kitchen’ addresses the gender issue by bringing into account the harsh patriarchal qualities inside communities, relationships and organizations. This movie sent shockwaves through the whole country and is easily one of the best Malayalam movies to have come out in 2021. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25- 8.0

Outstanding performances, a likeable tale and a beautiful bond that develops between a conservative villager and a robot are what await to mesmerise you in the world of Android Kunjappan. The movie was written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shair, Sooraj Thelakkad, and others in pivotal roles. Andriod Kunjappan has received several awards at the Kerala State Film Awards. In July 2021, the director announced a sequel to this movie and mentioned that it does not follow the plot of the first movie. The movie was also remade into Tamil as Koogle Kuttappa. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

R.I.P- 8.0

Titled as Ee. Ma. Yau in Malayalam, R.I.P was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The movie is set in a coastal village near Kochi. When Vavachan, an elderly man of the Catholic community in Ernakulam. passes away his family plans for a grand funeral. The events of the movie take a twist when the two wives of Vavachan fight for the rights over his dead body. Kainakary Thankaraj, Chembam Vindo Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, and others play the plot defining roles. The director of the film has received the Best Director award at the Filmfare awards and also at the International Film Festival of India in 2018. Apart from these, the movie has received several regional awards in various categories. The movie is streaming on YouTube.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum- 8.0

Fahadh Faasil has done a lot of thriller movies of late. But this is one of his best. In this thriller drama, he plays a thief who is caught stealing a woman’s gold chain on a bus. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, on its release, was widely appreciated by the audiences and also won a lot of awards, including 3 National Awards. Watch this Dileesh Pothan-directorial to have a thrilling, twist-filled ride. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sudani from Nigeria- 8.0

Soubin Shahir has made a reputation of being an experimental actor who is not unwilling to work on unconventional movies. Sudani From Nigeria is the prime example of that. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, this 2018 sports drama is a story that Indian cinema has never seen before. This heartwarming tale of a football club manager and his star Nigerian player bridging the cultural differences between them is a must-watch for all cinema lovers. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Pathemari- 8.0

Pathemari is a 2015 period drama directed by Salim Ahamed, starring the legendary actor Mammootty. The story revolves around Pallikkal Narayanan who migrates to the Middle East in the early 1960s in pursuit of a better life. Salim Kumar, Siddique, Sreenivasan, Jewel Mary, and others play crucial roles. The film has received positive reviews all around K-town. Pathemari was also among the five Indian films shortlisted for the category of Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards. Several film critics have highly rated this movie. Also, it received the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2015. Mammootty has been awarded the Best Actor award at the 2015 Filmfare Awards. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Operation Java- 7.9

The core of Operation Java is based on the opportune subjects of digital issues and the predicament of daily wage labourers. A group of cops from the Kochi digital cell sets out determined to research a progression of secretive violations and unlawful exercises. Operation Java is a 2021 cybercrime drama movie written and directed by Tharun Moorthy. It stars an ensemble cast including Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamitha Baiju and Vinayakan. The movie is streaming on Zee5.

Let us know which one of these top IMDb rated Malayalam movies you love the most!