A six-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and allegedly raped by her neighbour during the early hours of Friday in the Anakapalle District of Andhra Pradesh. This ghastly incident was reported to the police by the victim’s family.

Upon investigation, it was found that the victim was being accompanied by her sister to the toilet on Friday morning when she was abducted by the accused, who reportedly lives in the neighbouring house. He allegedly assaulted the girl.

The victim’s sister informed her parents that her six-year-old sister was taken away by someone. As the parents began searching, they found her in an unconscious state with severe bleeding. The parents shifted their daughter to the nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. They approached the police on Friday morning.

The local police who reached the hospital gathered information from the victim who revealed that the accused was a neighbour. The police formed three special teams to tackle this situation and catch the accused who fled the spot after resorting to this heinous crime.

As the police registered a case, the girl’s parents demanded stringent action against the accused. Upon further investigation, it was found that the accused was a 20-year-old who had lost his parents and was staying with his grandparents. The police have arrested the accused in the rape case in the Anakapalle District of Andhra Pradesh.

