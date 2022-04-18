The Visakhapatnam District Police have arrested two men accused of a rape case near Arilova. On Saturday, 16 April 2022, the accused allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman while she was returning home from work at Simhachalam. As per her complaint at the Arilova Police Station, she was waiting near Isukathita Junction for an auto to reach home after attending a marriage in Simhachalam. At around 11 pm, she was offered a lift by B Venu while she was waiting. Venu was accompanied by his friend Shyam at the time of the incident.

Upon refusing to get onto the vehicle, as both the men seemed to be drunk, the victim was forcefully taken to an isolated area near Arilova. She was raped by the two men at Thotagaruvu, after being abducted from Isukathota. The victim is said to be a worker at marriages and other events. B Venu, one of the accused in the rape case, is said to be an acquaintance of the victim’s husband. The husband is a cab driver. Based on the complaint at Arilova Police Station, the officials have taken immediate action and arrested the accused. Eventually, the Visakhapatnam District Police handed over the rape case to the Disha Police.

As per the directives related to cases of sexual assault by the Supreme Court of India, the victim’s identity has not been revealed to safeguard her from any unwanted attention.