On 16 April 2022, U.J.M. Rao, Managing Director of the A.P. Metro Rail Corporation Limited, delivered a speech on ‘Vizag Metro Rail – Smart Public Transport’, conducted by the Vizag chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). As a part of the initial plan, three corridors have been proposed. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to the proposed Bhogapuram International Airport, Gurudwara Junction to Old Post Office, and Thatichetlapalem to Rama Krishna Beach are said to be the three corridors. Although, according to sources, there might be more changes before the government implements the project. This project, which is said to have a public-private partnership model, will be reviewed by a committee headed by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

As of now, the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC) awaits the State Government’s approval on the new Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Vizag Metro Rail project. Once a go-ahead is given, the next stage of the Vizag Metro Rail will be implemented. The Vizag Metro Rail spans 76.9 km, comprising 54 stations, and will cater to 41 lakh people. As per the new DPR, the project is estimated to cost ₹14,309 crores. It also includes two depots. This project is initiated keeping in mind the increasing population and future needs of the city.

In the meeting on Saturday, the economical and environmental benefits of commuting by a metro rail were also discussed. According to reports, the GDP of cities with metro rail has also risen. PRSI Visakhapatnam chapter chairman P.L.K. Murthy, vice-chairman R.P. Sharma, secretary M.K.V.L. Narasimham, PRSI South India vice-president U.S. Sharma, and treasurer N.V. Narasimham also attended the meeting.

