Google AI Data Centre Visakhapatnam Foundation Stone Laid

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, laid the foundation stone for the Google AI data centre at Tarluvada near Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (April 28).

Said to be the largest in Asia, the data centre will be established with an investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore. The IT giant will establish three data centres between Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle.

Union Ministers K. Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State Ministers Nara Lokesh and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, representatives from Google and others participated in the stone-laying ceremony.

The government allotted 600 acres for Google’s data centres at Tarluvada, Rambilli and Adavivaram.

The Google data centre in Visakhapatnam is likely to generate 1.88 lakh jobs, while over 60,000 will be getting employment in its construction stage itself.

Read also: Vizag has adequate fuel stocks, says JC

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.