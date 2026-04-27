Romantic movies on OTT for a feel-good watch

Looking for a romantic movie to stream without the heavy melodrama? Today’s OTT platforms offer a refreshing collection of love stories that feel authentic, relatable, and light-hearted, perfect for viewers who want romance without an emotional overload.

Here’s a handpicked list of romantic movies available on OTT that focus on real connections and gentle storytelling, making them ideal picks for a cosy evening in:

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Three friends-cum-roommates living in Delhi become driven by the need to display perfect lives on social media. Rather than embracing reality, they frequently measure themselves against what appears online. Ahaana, facing relationship issues, seeks validation on social media through thirst traps. Imaad, a stand-up comedian, connects easily through dating apps but struggles to form meaningful emotional bonds in real life. Neil, a gym trainer, feels unnoticed in his relationship with an influencer. As events unfold, the trio must confront the contrast between their online images and their true emotions.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Anyone But You

Bea, a law school dropout, and Ben, a finance professional, share a strong initial connection. Misunderstandings turn their attraction into rivalry. When they cross paths again at a wedding, their playful banter and pretence of a relationship cause complications among those around them. As they spend more time together, they come to reconsider the nature of their feelings.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Hi Nanna

Nani plays Viraj, a devoted single father raising his daughter, Mahi, with immense love and care. Although deeply present in her life, he keeps the truth about her mother a secret. One day, Mahi meets Yashna, a cheerful woman dealing with amnesia after an accident. As the three form a touching bond, neither Mahi nor Yashna realises that she is actually Mahi’s mother.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Oohalu Gusagusalade

Venky dreams of becoming a newsreader and earning a promotion at UBTV. His jealous boss promises him career growth, but only if he helps woo a woman named Sirisha on his behalf. Venky agrees, only to discover that Sirisha is someone deeply connected to his own past, forcing him to choose between ambition and unresolved love.

Where to watch: aha, JioHotstar

5. Metro… In Dino

This musical drama explores the intertwined lives of multiple couples as they navigate love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. From unexpected romances and marital struggles to betrayal and second chances, each story reflects the complexities of modern relationships. As strangers and old friends cross paths, the film paints an emotional portrait of connection in a fast-paced world.

Where to watch: Netflix

Whether you prefer sweet friendships, gentle romances, or stories about self-discovery, these movies prove that love on screen doesn’t always have to be intense or over-the-top. So the next time you’re in the mood for a heartwarming watch, try one of these understated romantic films; each one is sure to leave you with a smile.

Also read: Binge-alert! Top new OTT releases to stream this week!

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