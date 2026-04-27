Vizag Fuel Shortage: District has adequate stocks, says Joint Collector

Even as several parts of Andhra Pradesh face diesel shortage and has a fuel crisis, following closure of over 400 filling stations, officials in Vizag say the district has enough stocks.

Major oil marketing companies in Visakhapatnam on Sunday made it clear that they have enough stocks of both petrol and diesel. Of the 200 filling stations, diesel is available in 118 outlets.

Meanwhile, State Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has directed filling stations not to allow those who carry fuel in cans. He also said that officials should inspect the depots frequently.

Admitting that over 400 fuel outlets downed the shutters, he assured motorists of restoration of normal situation. “There is no need for panic buying,” he said.

Vizag Joint Collector G Vidyadhari has said in a statement that there are sufficient petrol and diesel reserves available in Visakhapatnam district and people need not worry about a fuel crisis. She clarified that the district administration has taken all measures to ensure that there is no disruption in fuel supply.

According to her, control rooms are being set up at the district level and the situation at petrol filling stations is being constantly reviewed. Revenue and police teams have also been deployed wherever necessary.

​The Joint Collector has warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in black marketing, illegal hoarding or fuel diversion.

​She has said that they are in talks with oil marketing companies and the companies have assured to further increase the supply.

The Joint Collector has urged people not to hoard fuel unnecessarily and said that the situation will return to normal soon.

However, despite official claims, some outlets in the Madhurwada area are seen remain closed.

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