Google AI data centre Visakhapatnam set for foundation stone on Apr 28

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to lay the foundation stone for the massive Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, April 28. This will be a landmark event in the push toward a global technological hub and will enhance Andhra Pradesh’s economic landscape.

With a $15 billion investment, the project will cover nearly 601 acres in the Tharluvada, Adavi Varam, and Rambili regions. The data centre is expected to be one of the largest foreign direct investments in the country. The Google AI data centre project in Visakhapatnam is projected to be completed by July 2028. The facility is designed to have a capacity of 1 gigawatt, and this investment will promote long-term growth, create jobs, and establish a blueprint for the state’s digital landscape.

The data centre in Visakhapatnam will position the city as a key AI hub for Asia and place it on the global technology map.

Authorities state that large-scale investments and world-class infrastructure will create jobs for the youth and expedite regional development in North Andhra.

Other major infrastructure projects are underway, including the Bhogapuram International Airport, and growing interest from global technology firms. Visakhapatnam is evolving from a port city into a hub for digital innovation.

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