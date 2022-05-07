The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced that a Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train for a span of three months. Starting from 9 May 2022, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Vistadome coach will be a part of the train till 8 August 2022.

The coach will be a special attraction for passengers as it has a see-through glass roof. Previously, one such Vistadome coach was paired with the Visakhapatnam-Araku train as a step to attract tourists. Train no. 08456 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special train, which runs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, will have the unique coach attached to it.

In the return direction, the special coach will be attached to train number 08545 from 10 May to 9 August 2022, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

