As big hero movies have continuously been making their theatre release, the State Government of Andhra Pradesh has been granting a limited-time price hike on tickets. Mahesh Babu’s movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set for its theatrical release next week on 12 May 2022 and has been granted a price hike on tickets for 10 days.

The Andhra Pradesh government has increased the existing ticket prices by ₹45 for a 10-day period for Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata under the ‘Super High Budget Film Category’.

The state government had previously announced that ticket prices will be raised/lowered in accordance with the budget of the movie being released. This has been one of the most recent amendments to the Cinematography Acts in Andhra Pradesh. On the same lines, the ticket price hike of ₹45 for a 10-day period was granted for SVP.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram Petla, and starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, has received $188,564 in pre-sales from 648 shows and 223 locations in the US. The pre-release event for the movie has been scheduled for today in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu will be seen in the role of a recovery agent in the movie.

Similar to SVP, Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli’s RRR and Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas had also received the advantage of ticket price hikes from the state government.

