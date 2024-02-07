The Andhra Pradesh State Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Sanapala Ramanaiah, MRO, who was murdered recently following a land dispute in Visakhapatnam. The government has also decided to provide a job to one of the family members on compassionate grounds.

Meanwhile, the accused in the murder case, Murari Subrahmanyam Ganga Rao, is being interrogated by a special police team as a part of the investigation.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association have urged the government to ensure protection for the employees working in the Revenue Department.

The leaders, who submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, lamented that though it has been five days since MRO Sanapala Ramanaiah was murdered in Visakhapatnam, there was no progress in the investigation and the police were dragging their feet in the name of interrogation of the accused in the case.

They demanded stringent action against the accused in the case.

The leaders sought proper security measures for the staff working in the places where the land rates were high. Their other demands include the provision of quarters with all security to the employees, recruitment of additional staff in the sensitive manuals, and necessary amendments in the law for strict punishment of the accused.

Responding positively to the demands of the association, the Chief Secretary assured the association leaders of taking the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.

