The accused in the MRO Sanapala Ramanaiah murder case, identified as Murari Subrahmanyam Ganga Rao, was arrested near Chennai on Monday morning and brought to Visakhapatnam, according to Vizag Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar.

It may be recalled that Ramanaiah was murdered in his apartment near Kommadi on Friday night in connection with a land dispute.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the CP said the accused in the murder case was arrested with the cooperation of the Chennai Police while he was on his way to Chengalpattu from Chennai.

After the murder, the assailant was in the city till Saturday afternoon and later boarded the Chennai-bound flight. He, however, descended in Bengaluru from where he went to Chennai by bus, said the CP.

“One of the ten special teams we formed to trace the accused caught him. He is being interrogated by a team specially set up for the purpose,” Ravi Shankar said. As it was a serious case, details of interrogation would be informed to the Press later, he said.

According to the CP, the MRO and the accused, a manager of a real estate company, struck a Rs. 57-lakh deal for the conveyance deed related to a land near Madhurawada. The MRO refused to sign the documents as he was transferred and the issue reportedly led to the murder. Ramanaiah was recently transferred from Chinagadili to Bantupalli in Vizianagaram district.

“Owing to the rise in land rates in Visakhapatnam, several complaints were being received from the public and we discussed the issue with the District Collector and decided to initiate measures to nip them in the bud,” said the CP.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.